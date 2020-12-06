Gwendolyn Taylor's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Matthews Family Mortuary in Rocky Mount, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gwendolyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Matthews Family Mortuary website.
Published by Matthews Family Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
