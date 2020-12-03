Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gwendolyn Tressler
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1927
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gwendolyn Tressler's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gwendolyn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stauffer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stauffer Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stauffer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I never met her but I do know she is my distant cousin on my mother's side. I remember my mom talking about her. I am so sorry for your loss.

Gloria Portner
Gloria Portner
Family
December 2, 2020