Gwendolyn Williams
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1950
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gwendolyn Williams's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baxley Funeral Home - Baxley in Baxley, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baxley Funeral Home - Baxley website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baxley Funeral Home
477 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, Georgia 31513
