Gwyneth Hignite's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory - Rushville in Rushville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gwyneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Todd Funeral Centre & Crematory - Rushville website.