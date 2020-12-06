Menu
Hadley Hadley
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1935
DIED
November 4, 2020
Hadley Hadley's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bernard Funeral Home website.

Published by Bernard Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bernard Funeral Home
367 North Main Street, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
Funeral services provided by:
Bernard Funeral Home
