Hairell Barker
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
Hairell Barker's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hairell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
New. Hope Church of Christ Cemetery
8245 County Road 15, Florence, Alabama 35633
Nov
27
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
New. Hope Church of Christ Cemetery
8245 County Road 15, Florence, Alabama 35633
Greenview Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.