Hakeem Mercer
1996 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1996
DIED
October 4, 2020
Hakeem Mercer's passing at the age of 24 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home in Chester, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home website.

Published by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
2316 Providence Ave, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
2316 Providence Ave, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
