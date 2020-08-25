We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beautiful daughter Hallee Taylor Payne. Hallee passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Thursday . August 13, 2020 of complications of juvenile diabetes. She was born on a June 5, 1994 to LuAnn Barnes Price-Vigil and Ted Earl Payne.



Hallee lived in the Layton area for most of her childhood and attended Davis County Schools. She graduated from North Ridge High School in 2012.



Hallee had various jobs throughout the years but her heart always went back to what she loved, working with children. At the time if her death Hallee was employed at On My Way Daycare and Preschool in Roy UT. She worked as the preschool· teacher and loved those kiddos more than anything; her son Kyzer was also in her class this year. She would come home every day full if stories about how much they learned and all of their accomplishments, or of how one of her kids she worked so hard with was finally opening up and learning to trust. I learned each kid's name, who was having good days or bad. I felt I knew each and everyone of her kids personally, as she talked about them so much with pride. She had a personal and special bond with each child and loved all of the kids like they were her own.



Hallee touched so many lives with her contagious smile and love of life. She was definitely her own person and really didn't care what others thought of her, she knew who she was and she wasn't going to change for anyone. She was a free spirit and had such love for her crazy, zany life. We had so many good time but I think her favorite thing to do in life was to piss her mama off, she would just laugh and laugh.



Hallee competed in dance competitions from the time she was 8 until she was 18. She took home many awards and trophies.



Her greatest accomplishment in this life was her 5-year old son Kyzer, he was her best friend, partner in crime, the love of her life. She loved Kyzer with everything she had, they had so many crazy adventures together. She was so excited for him to start kindergarten this year. You very rarely would see one without the other. He loves his mama with all his heart, and wants her to know " you're the best in the west, Mama."



Hallee was diagnosed with T1D diabetes when she was 23 years old, she fought this disease with her crazy style, like a champ. A few months later she was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. She was a trooper through it all, and even on her bad days she very rarely complained, she was her mama's tough cookie!



Her mama and her loved each other fiercely and when they fought, they fought the same. They were best friends to the end. She was my Sunshine girl!



We would like to express our thanks to all who loved her and came out to celebrate a beautiful life lived with her on Friday. Special thanks to Shelly Bailey Valverde and her family and staff at On My Way (her second family ) and thank you to all who have reached out and continue to do so. The love and support has been overwhelmingly amazing.



Hallee is survived by her son, Kyzer; her Mom & step-Dad, Luann & Terry Vigil; her Dad & step-Mom ,Ted and Sharon Payne; sister and best friend, Melissa Price Smith; sisters, Nicole (Mark) Pitcher, Natalie (Shaun) McClellan; brothers, Jacob (Jennifer) Price, Shaun Payne; her brother-in-law, Dallas Smith; step-sister, Colby (Spencer) Hyde; stepbrother, Colton ( Aubrey) Vigil; grandpa, Larry Landon; her step-grandma, Maureen Barnes, her crazy Aunt Dana; her cousin (brother), Dalton Barnes; her cousin (BFF), Riley Barnes; her Sunday buddy, Uncle Steve ( Lori) Barnes; uncle,Tristan Barnes; cousins, Brittnee (Shawn) Hughes, Samantha (Trevor) Bradshaw; nieces: Adysin, Bibianna, Hailee, Marley, Ashlynn, Brooklyn, Madison; nephews: Owen, Cooper and Jace; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.



Hallee was preceded in death by her grandma, with whom she shared a special bond, Linda Landon; her grandpa, Garth Barnes; grandma, Audrey Payne, grandpa, Gilbert Payne.



We will be holding a Celebration-of-Life Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, UT.

