Hallow Winona Jensen, our sweet baby girl was born June 2, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah. She returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020. She was only with us for six days, but her sweet spirit will bless her parents for eternity.Her loving parents Taryn Wixom and Bryan Todd Jensen will forever miss their beautiful baby girl.Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Bear River Cemetery Bear River City, Utah.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 11, 2020.