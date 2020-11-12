Menu
Hank Duncan
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1952
DIED
November 9, 2020
Hank Duncan's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barlow Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Barlow Funeral Home
