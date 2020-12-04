Menu
Hanna Lewis
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
Hanna Lewis's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .

Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Divine Mortuary, Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Divine Mortuary Chapel
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
