Hannah Moore's passing at the age of 23 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hannah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home website.
Published by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.