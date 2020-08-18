Hannahlyn Hope Harward
1996 ~ 2020
On August 13, 2020 our sweet daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Hannalyn Hope Harward, passed away suddenly in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah as the result of a medical condition. Hannah was 24 years old and left us far too soon.
Hannah was born May 29, 1996, in Salt Lake City to Melvin Verl Harward and Sheri Lynn Panas. She was raised in Salt Lake along with her two sisters and three brothers. Hannah graduated from Hillcrest High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Hannah was extremely kind and compassionate. She worked with adults with autism and other special needs and was known for the calming effect she had on them. Hannah absolutely loved children and she had a special affection for her three nieces and five nephews. Hannah was a pure-hearted, loving person, who was able to see the good in others and went out of her way to lift up those around her. She had a contagious smile and beautiful eyes. Hannah loved to read, was very bright, and wanted to be a nurse, which was very fitting given her nurturing personality. We were all better for having Hannah in our lives and she will be missed.
Hannahlyn is survived by her mother; Sheri Panas, father Mel (Toni) Harward, two sisters; Stephanie Sharp and Kristen (Sterling) Parker, two brothers; Nicholas and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her brother Landon.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
In honor of Hannah's passion to help people with Autism and other special needs, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Best Buddies at bestbuddies.org
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.