Our beautiful and courageous Harmony peacefully joined our Heavenly Father on August 8, 2020. She was born January 24, 1984 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania the daughter of Edward Jeffrey Lenhart and Erin Mary Reid Lenhart.



She served four years in the U.S. Air Force where she met the love of her life, Shane Michael Wallace Clark. They were married June 23, 2007 in New Eagle, Pennsylvania. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Lily.



She loved her church, St. James the Just Catholic Church. She served as president of the Legion of Mary.



She enjoyed her career outside of the military at Honeywell where she worked as a Process Improvement Manager.



Harmony had a unique and free spirit, with a big heart. She loved people, the Beatles, her husband, her beautiful daughter and her family. She will be missed forever.



She is survived by her husband, Shane; daughter, Lily Sunshine Clark; her parents, Eddie and Erin Lenhart; her brothers, Joshua Lenhart and Tyler Lenhart; stepdaughter, Lauren Eddy; two granddaughters, Rose and Josephine; 3 God Children, Ethyn Roman, Makenzie Roman and Amy Bird. She is also survived by her Aunt Coleen Amorose (cousins Rachel and Daniel), Uncle Kevin "Wild" Reid (cousin Jamie), Uncle Jay (Laurie) Lenhart (cousins Jaylyn and Ryan).



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. James the Just Catholic Church, 495 N. Harrison Blvd. at 11 AM. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.



A luncheon in remembrance of Harmony will be held after the interment at St. James.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.