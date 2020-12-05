Menu
Harold Behnken
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1924
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Harold Behnken's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster Funeral Home in Huron, OH .

Published by Foster Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Scott Cemetery
Huron Avery Rd., Huron, Ohio 44839
Funeral services provided by:
Foster Funeral Home
