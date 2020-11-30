Harold Bell's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harold in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.
Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
