Harold Bell
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1931
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
United States Navy
Harold Bell's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Harold was a treasured, dedicated employee at General Motors. He had many friends at GM and often talked about his family. My sympathies to his family.
Mike Luce
Coworker
November 30, 2020