Harold Bennett
1921 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1921
DIED
October 28, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
University Of Maryland
Harold Bennett's passing at the age of 99 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home in Damascus, MD .

Published by Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
