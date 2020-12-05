Menu
Harold Cagle
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1952
DIED
November 23, 2020
Harold Cagle's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville, NC .

Published by Wells Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wells Funeral Home - Waynesville
296 North Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waynesville Chapel of Wells Funeral Home
296 N. Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Funeral services provided by:
Wells Funeral Homes
