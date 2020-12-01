Menu
Harold Coleman
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1943
DIED
July 5, 2020
Harold Coleman's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, July 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
16560 US Hwy 160, Forsyth, Missouri 65653
Jul
10
Inurnment
3:30p.m.
Helphrey Cemetery
Hwy AA, Taneyville, Missouri 65759
Funeral services provided by:
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
