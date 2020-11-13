Menu
Harold Edwards
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1943
DIED
November 9, 2020
Harold Edwards's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon in Lebanon, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon website.

Published by Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fall Creek Baptist Church
11535 Cainsville Rd., Norene, Tennessee 37136
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fall Creek Baptist Church
11535 Cainsville Rd., Norene, Tennessee 37136
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
