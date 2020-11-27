Menu
Harold Ellis
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1937
DIED
November 14, 2020
Harold Ellis's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc in Altadena, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Arnold Family Funeral Services - Hillside Chapel
2561 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena, California 91001
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Arnold Family Funeral Services - Hillside Chapel
2561 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena, California 91001
Dec
8
Graveside service
9:45a.m.
Riverside National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, California 92518
Funeral services provided by:
Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc
