Harold Galster
1924 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1924
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Harold Galster's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen in Hazen, ND .

Published by Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
615 4th Ave NE, Hazen, ND 58545
Nov
24
Service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
