Harold "Hal" William Golde passed away peacefully after a brief illness at age 97 on August 10, 2020.



Born February 11, 1923, in the Bronx borough of New York City to Frederick Ernest Golde and his wife Irvine Amelia Cochran.



Hal joined the US Army in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater as General Douglas MacArthurs' chaplains assistant until the war's end.



Immediately upon his return to New York, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Patricia Zarth and the two were married until Mary's death at age 88 in 2013.



Hal went on to do many things on his bucket list including international travel, flying in numerous WWII aircraft, and spending time with his ever-increasing family.



Hal loved to sing and was noted for singing the National Anthem at several Raptors baseball games.



Hal is survived by his four children, Carolyn Donaghey, Barbara Davis, and twin sons; Rick and Paul Golde, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren four great-great-grandchildren.



A Viewing will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:00 am also at Leavitt's Mortuary, with a viewing at 9:00 am prior to the funeral.



Internment with Hal's wife, Mary will be at Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah.



In lieu of flowers Hal asked that donations be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church for the new Sound System at 3329 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT, 84403.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.