Harold Gosseen's passing at the age of 100 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harold in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery website.
Published by Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.