Harold Howard
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1942
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Harold Howard's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Logan St. in Noblesville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Logan St. website.

Published by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Logan St. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan Street, Noblesville, Indiana 46060
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan Street, Noblesville, Indiana 46060
Funeral services provided by:
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Logan St.
