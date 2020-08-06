Harold Dale Marvin



1942 ~ 2020.



Harold Dale Marvin, 77, our loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend was called home to Heavenly Father on August 3rd, 2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sam grew up in Coal City, Iowa. He spent 22 years serving in the United States Navy and retired with the Civil Service.



He married Karen Joann Tade on December 16, 1962. After 34 wonderful years Karen passed on February 23, 1997. He married Judy Rae Simmons on April 28, 2001; the marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Utah Temple. They enjoyed 19 wonderful years together. Sam was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many church callings.



Sam lived a full, happy life. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching sports, especially the Florida Gators, old western movies and country western music. His happiest moments were the times he was surrounded by his family and grandchildren. Sam will be remembered for his vast knowledge in history and genealogy, his love of family, his great sense of humor, and his calm, gentle manner.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Marvin, of West Haven, Utah, two daughters Natalie (Tim) Glover, League City Texas, Laura (Guy) Ratzlaff, Orange Park Florida, one step-daughter, Jami (John) Zinnie, Roy Utah, two step-sons Bryan (Roxanne) Tubbs Lubbock Texas, Brad (Shannon) Tubbs, West Haven Utah, seventeen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Interment, West Haven Cemetery, 1550 So. 2350 W.





