Harold McKernan
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1943
DIED
September 11, 2020
Harold McKernan's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, September 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.

Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mount St. Mary's Cemetery
172-00 Booth Memorial Ave, Flushing, New York 11365
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
