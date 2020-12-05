Harold McKernan's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, September 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harold in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.
Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.