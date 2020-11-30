Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold Mixer
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Harold Mixer's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harold in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Burroughs Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Burroughs Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 26, 2020