Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold Riddle
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1957
DIED
November 10, 2020
Harold Riddle's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, WV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harold in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, Virginia 26301
Nov
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, Virginia 26301
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Davis Funeral Home
November 11, 2020