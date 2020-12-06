Menu
Harold Ritzert
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1926
DIED
May 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Army
Harold Ritzert's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, May 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steighner Funeral Home in Chicora, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steighner Funeral Home website.

Published by Steighner Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Steighner Funeral Home
