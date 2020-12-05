Menu
Harold Rubin
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1927
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Harold Rubin's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc in Albany, NY .

Published by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Harold Rubin, through his decades of activism on behalf of his Albany neighbors, near and far, and his groundbreaking work with CANA, leaves a legacy of neighborhood vitality that should be appreciated as a foundation to be built upon by the current and future generations of Albany’s citizens.
Leo and Martha Levy
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
I haven't seen Harold in years, but recall him fondly from my late-70s days of Center Square tenancy. Indeed, he once commented that he would give my Newfoundland dog, Mortimer--never on a leash--a tenant recommendation before he gave one to me....quite an accolade from a non-dog lover in an upscale urban environment. He was always looking out for Center Square Association and its residents. RIP Harold and my condolences to his family. And I still have Newfies!
Ray Hull
Neighbor
December 1, 2020