Harold Wagaman
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1954
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Army
US Army
Harold Wagaman's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by William E. Little Funeral Homes in Manchester, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William E. Little Funeral Homes website.

Published by William E. Little Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
William E. Little Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
He was a great man my dad worked with him at voith we were neighbors grew up with Barry and dennis my kids knew mr. Wagaman I called him that too will miss him very much love you dot
Linda Albright green
December 3, 2020
Will be missed but never forgotten. Thanks for everything.
Kyle
Grandchild
December 2, 2020