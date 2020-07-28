Harold Lovic White, 90, returned to his loving Heavenly Father on July 23, 2020 with his loving family by his side.



He was born August 20, 1929 in Trenton, Utah to Edyre Cantrell White and Sarah Lusina Holt and was the 6th of 8 children. He married the love of his life, Glenna Noack on September 23, 1958 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Hal was a beloved husband and father. Hal was known for his love of scouting of over 50 years and receiving his silver beaver award and serving on the local Eagle Scout representative. He had a genuine love for our Savior and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, and served as a Bishop in Everett, Washington. Also serving a mission in the Bountiful Temple.



Hal was best remembered always giving advice on how to be closer to our Savior or was out in his garden with his wife Glenna. They were never too far apart. He was always willing to give a hand to anyone in need. Hal was very hard working, at a young he sold news papers and paid rent and his clothes and any other thing he needed later drove semi, and then owned his own business, retired and then went back to work and the age of 78 as an armed guard.



He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, hiking, fishing, leather working, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Huge BYU Fan had season tickets for several years.



Hal is survived by his loving wife, Glenna, his children: Ralph White, Glenna (Jeff) Hess, Alicia (Lee) Rencher, and Stuart White. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by parents, all his brother and sisters and daughter-in-law Carrie White.



Private Graveside services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 for family members only. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





