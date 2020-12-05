Menu
Harold Wiese
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Harold Wiese's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Hody was a permanent fixture in my Dad´s courtroom. He was his bailiff for many years. Hody was always so kind and patient in the courtroom and out. He even found one of my first cars for me as a teenager. He was a wonderful man. He will be greatly missed.
Pauley Lindner Ahmed
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Hody. Back in the 60's Hody and I had the same car which I raced out at the drag strip. Had some memories back then. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Jim Jensen
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to a friend who shared the court system with me. I ask God to give you all comfort in your loss.
Marjorie Schwabauer
November 26, 2020
Condolences to the Family-- Hody and I met At Hollywood Bowl and Bowled Together for Many years and Played Many Games at the Hollywood Bowl . A Great Man a Tremendous Friend - A Terrible Loss again Condolences to the Family
Don Miltner Jr
November 26, 2020
My prayers are with the family , I know that this is a life changing experience for the family and I praying for all of you..
Gerlach Timm
November 25, 2020
Chuck and I send our deepest sympathies to you Janelle and family. Chuck and Belinda Craig
Belinda Rae Craig
November 25, 2020