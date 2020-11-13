Menu
Harold Williams
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1938
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
greenwood cemetery
US Navy
Harold Williams's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120
Nov
13
Funeral
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family that god gives you all comfort at this time
Randy & Joyce Fletcher
Friend
November 12, 2020