Harriet Fall-Thomas's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, September 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa in Maquoketa, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harriet in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa website.
Published by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa on Dec. 5, 2020.
