Harriett Brown
1919 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1919
DIED
November 26, 2020
Harriett Brown's passing at the age of 101 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd in Williamsport, PA .

Published by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Twin Hills Memorial Park
3332 Lycoming Mall Drive,, Muncy, Pennsylvania 17756
Funeral services provided by:
Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd
