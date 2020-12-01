Menu
Harris Harris
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1937
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Harris Harris's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Columns Funeral Home in Blacksburg, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church
511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702
Funeral services provided by:
White Columns Funeral Home
