Harrison Deal's passing at the age of 20 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harrison in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Deal Funeral Directors website.
Published by Deal Funeral Directors on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.