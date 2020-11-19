Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harrison Tasker
2001 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 2001
DIED
November 15, 2020
Harrison Tasker's passing at the age of 19 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harrison in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Bear was the best friend I could ask for. Bear supported me in everything I did and was the best fan I could ever ask for. Harrison is the strongest most courageous person I have ever met in my whole life. He has shown me so much over the years. Not once did I hear Bear complain about a thing, he was a fighter. I will miss you so much Bear. I know you and Chase are hanging out again up there. I love you brother. Rest Easy.
Tank
Kyle Kirk
Friend
November 19, 2020