Harry Bileen "Jr" of Farr West Utah entered heavens gates on the beautiful morning of October 30th 2020 with family by his side all week. He was a courageous, strong companion of 37 years, father of 4 beautiful children and 8 grandchildren that loved and adored him to the end.



Harry was an Electrician for 33 years, not one day did not want too miss work. He loved his career and happily taught all three of his boys to become Electricians; he also taught so many young men to do electrical work. He worked with the best electrical companies of Ogden, Coates electrical, Knights electric, Winward electric. He was so proud to have worked for these companies in his life.



He graduated from Aztec High school in New Mexico, graduated from New Mexico technical trade school/NMSU in May 1988. He moved his family to Ogden, Utah August 2007 for work. He played pool for so many companies and always won. Now he's giving people a chance to win at tournaments while he R.I.P in heaven.



He leaves here until we meet again companion of 37 years, mother of four beautiful children, Jeanette Charlie, 3 boys: Jerrad Jay Bileen, wife, Eugenia Yellowhorse-Bileen;, Guy Jay Bileen, wife, Natasha S. Bileen; Knowen Jay Bileen; and one daughter,r Riahannon Charlie.



A viewing will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, UT.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.