Harry J. Blank

October 30, 1930 – September 1, 2020



Harry was the beloved husband of Mary Joan (Anderson) Blank for 66 years. Loving father of Susan (Joseph) Constance, Kathleen Lipinski, and Mary Anne (Michael) McMullen. Treasured grandfather of Stephen, Matthew (Shannon), Andrew, Adam, Katy (Josh), Thomas, and Paul. Cherished great-grandfather of Nathan, Darren, Danielle, Luke, and Anna. Revered brother of Eileen (Walt) Postufka, William (Linda) Blank, and Patrick Blank; brother-in-law of George (Patricia) Anderson. Also worthy of mention are the 5G Nursing Staff at Saint Clair Hospital, the AHN Hospice Team, and the Concordia Visiting Nurses – especially Susan Schlegel-Adams, all of whom took care of Harry as if he were family. With a whit as sharp as his fashion sense, "Big H" was a deeply patriotic Army veteran who served 25 years as a Fire Alarm Operator for the City of Pittsburgh, a number of years as an electrician for the Pittsburgh Public Schools, and 65 years as a member of the IBEW Local 5; his two grandsons who followed in his footsteps to serve in Local 5 were a source of immense pride. In addition to enjoying time with his closely-held family and friends, Harry was a skilled wood carver and avid reader, loved to travel with his wife, Joanie, relished in every opportunity to cheer on (and criticize) his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers with his grandson, and never missed an interesting war movie on TV (although he abhorred "all of these damn commercials"). Most prominent among the many qualities of Harry that will be missed include his warm smile, hearty laugh and incredible storytelling. The Man, The Myth, The Legend: let his memory be a blessing to the countless lives he touched. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, on Thursday September 3rd from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Kolkata, St. Pius X Parish on Friday September 4th 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 500 Commonwealth Drive (First Floor), Warrendale, PA 15086.

