HARRY LYNN CROSS



1945-2020







Harry "Lynn" Cross was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 13, 1945. He passed away from natural causes on November 3, 2020, under the great care of the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He was a wonderful father, brother, and husband, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.







He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cathy. He is survived by his wife, Traute; his siblings Steven (Brenda), Larry (Jeanne), and Chris (Richard); his five children, Sandy, Becky (Roy), David (Shane), Kevin (Julie) and Brent (Heather); and four grandchildren, Michael, Cody, Cade, and Raven.







His joke collection, as notorious as it was vast, he takes with him. Although he spent most of his life in Utah, he was able to spend his last year in Wyoming, fulfilling a long time wish.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers from the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the University of Utah Medical Center, and Evanston Regional Hospital who have cared for him over the course of his illness. Words cannot express our gratitude.







A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date.



Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.