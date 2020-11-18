Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry Garvin
1917 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1917
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Bucknell University
Harry Garvin's passing at the age of 102 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services in Mifflinburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.