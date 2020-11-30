Menu
Harry Riley
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Harry Riley's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.

Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Newville Church of Christ
5107 C.R. 75A, Butler, Indiana 46721
Nov
28
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Newville Church of Christ
, Newville, Indiana
Nov
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Newville Church of Christ
, Newville, Indiana
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Newville Church of Christ
5107 C.R. 75A, Butler, Indiana 46721
Funeral services provided by:
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Uncle Harry was one of the 2 favorite uncle's in my life. I married his nephew Carl Jr. But he always let me know I was part of the family. He made me feel loved he has touched my heart and life he always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes and could make me laugh. He knew how to brighten my day. Now that he has passed away I won't be able to pull on his suspenders when I see him. I will greatly miss him.
I will charish my last memory of him. When he gave me my wooden bench me made me last month
My thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Darlene and his family. I love you all. Your niece Retta.
Retta Lloyd
Family
November 28, 2020
a loved one
November 26, 2020