Harry Taylor's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising in Munising, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Harry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising website.
Published by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising on Nov. 29, 2020.
