Haskell Lee Sharp "Danny" 75, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.



He was born May 31, 1945 the son of Haskell Lee and Lois Inez Condry Sharp in Bakersfield, California.



Danny married Karen E. Sigrist on August 28, 1964 in Reno, Nevada.



He retired from HAFB after 36 years of service.



Danny liked motorcycle riding, lifting weights and singing. He loved his family and especially enjoyed making his girl's laugh.



Surviving are his wife Karen, daughters, Sheri (Jim) Belford, Kelly (Matthew) Hepner, three grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Acee and a new great granddaughter, Remi.



Memorial services will be held June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family one hour prior to services.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.