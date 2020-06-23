Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ogden Obituaries
Haskell Lee "Danny" Sharp
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1945
DIED
June 18, 2020
ABOUT
HAFB
Haskell Lee Sharp "Danny" 75, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

He was born May 31, 1945 the son of Haskell Lee and Lois Inez Condry Sharp in Bakersfield, California.

Danny married Karen E. Sigrist on August 28, 1964 in Reno, Nevada.

He retired from HAFB after 36 years of service.

Danny liked motorcycle riding, lifting weights and singing. He loved his family and especially enjoyed making his girl's laugh.

Surviving are his wife Karen, daughters, Sheri (Jim) Belford, Kelly (Matthew) Hepner, three grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Acee and a new great granddaughter, Remi.

Memorial services will be held June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family one hour prior to services.
Published by Legacy from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Jun
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.