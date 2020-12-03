Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hattie Alexander
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1929
DIED
November 20, 2020
Hattie Alexander's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lucas Memorial Chapel in Garfield Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Hattie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lucas Memorial Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lucas Memorial Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lucas Memorial Chapel
9010 Garfield Blvd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Lucas Memorial Chapel
9010 Garfield Blvd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Funeral services provided by:
Lucas Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
It's time to celebrate the home going of Mrs. Hattie Alexander. God graced her with ninety one beautiful years on this earth. To her Son and Daughters consider yourselves blessed to have had a Mother like Mrs. Alexander. With time you will look back and smile because you will feel her presence in your hearts and be ever so grateful. God Bless to All the Family

Donna Ramey
Donna Ramey
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Calista J Cottingham
Friend
November 26, 2020
To the Alexander Family...May God Keep You and protect all of you in your time of need. Aunt Hattie will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.

Delores Caffey Whitehead
Family
November 25, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Alethea and family on the loss of your mother. May God give you comfort in your time of sorrow.
Becky Lombardo
Rebecca Lombardo
Coworker
November 25, 2020