Hazel Blankenship
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1957
DIED
November 25, 2020
Hazel Blankenship's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
White Rose Cemetery
gibson cemetery rd, Gibson, Tennessee 38338
