Hazel Gordon
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1945
DIED
October 16, 2020
Hazel Gordon's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
5601 US-29, Danielsville, Georgia 30633
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020